Zebi Token (ZEBI) Tops One Day Volume of $60,779.00

Zebi Token (CURRENCY:ZEBI) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 15th. In the last week, Zebi Token has traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar. Zebi Token has a total market cap of $2.19 million and approximately $60,779.00 worth of Zebi Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zebi Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002126 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002754 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.00 or 0.00048869 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $63.74 or 0.00135432 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.49 or 0.00156137 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00003896 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,156.54 or 1.00194525 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $411.86 or 0.00875089 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,254.94 or 0.06915841 BTC.

Zebi Token Coin Profile

Zebi Token’s total supply is 1,047,009,126 coins and its circulating supply is 786,816,798 coins. The official website for Zebi Token is www.zebi.io . Zebi Token’s official Twitter account is @ZebidataIndia

Zebi Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zebi Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zebi Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zebi Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

