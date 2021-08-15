Zel (ZEL) Trading Up 4.2% Over Last 7 Days

Zel (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded 14% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. One Zel coin can currently be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Zel has a market cap of $18.20 million and $175,811.00 worth of Zel was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Zel has traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $155.47 or 0.00326490 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.01 or 0.00147009 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $73.61 or 0.00154586 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00008847 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0819 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002613 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0832 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 825.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002573 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Zel Coin Profile

Zel (ZEL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 31st, 2018. Zel’s total supply is 124,079,775 coins. Zel’s official website is zel.cash . The official message board for Zel is dashboard.zel.network/d/MbFdic9mz/zelnodes-dashboard . Zel’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Zel

