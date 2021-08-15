Zenfuse 24 Hour Volume Reaches $347,355.00 (ZEFU)

Zenfuse (CURRENCY:ZEFU) traded 9.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. One Zenfuse coin can now be purchased for about $0.0707 or 0.00000154 BTC on major exchanges. Zenfuse has a total market cap of $4.40 million and $347,355.00 worth of Zenfuse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Zenfuse has traded up 4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002186 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.97 or 0.00056767 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003080 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00015465 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002184 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $392.55 or 0.00858045 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.68 or 0.00104225 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.22 or 0.00044203 BTC.

Zenfuse Profile

Zenfuse (ZEFU) is a coin. Its launch date was October 13th, 2020. Zenfuse’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 62,336,628 coins. The official website for Zenfuse is zenfuse.io . The Reddit community for Zenfuse is https://reddit.com/r/zenfuse . Zenfuse’s official Twitter account is @zenfuse_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zenfuse provides a solution for cryptocurrency trading with built-in connectivity to major exchanges, a next-gen toolset, analytics, portfolio management, news aggregation, set within an ecosystem extensible by developers. “

Buying and Selling Zenfuse

