Zenswap Network Token 1-Day Volume Hits $21.00 (ZNT)

Zenswap Network Token (CURRENCY:ZNT) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. One Zenswap Network Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Zenswap Network Token has traded 13.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Zenswap Network Token has a market cap of $39,765.33 and $21.00 worth of Zenswap Network Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.34 or 0.00059507 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002100 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003107 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.46 or 0.00015661 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002102 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $412.70 or 0.00866635 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.65 or 0.00108465 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.27 or 0.00044667 BTC.

About Zenswap Network Token

Zenswap Network Token is a coin. Zenswap Network Token’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,001,366,640 coins. The Reddit community for Zenswap Network Token is /r/ZenswapNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zenswap Network Token’s official website is www.zenswapnetwork.info . Zenswap Network Token’s official Twitter account is @JustOpenZen and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenZen is is a semi closed decentralised distributed social network, a search engine and a storage of information, where information is being created, updated and consumed directly by the users of the system. The project aims to see content (text, audio, photo, video) is distributed between the participants of the network using a p2p (f2f) model with the technologies of a distributed storage IPFS using the ZNT token as a means of exchange, payments, voting and games. “

Zenswap Network Token Coin Trading

