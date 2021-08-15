ZENZO (ZNZ) Price Down 1.9% This Week

ZENZO (CURRENCY:ZNZ) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. ZENZO has a total market capitalization of $1.57 million and approximately $964.00 worth of ZENZO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ZENZO has traded down 1.9% against the US dollar. One ZENZO coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0529 or 0.00000115 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00004573 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.72 or 0.00062416 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002060 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.54 or 0.00038123 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $133.14 or 0.00289328 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000531 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002179 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000731 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.52 or 0.00038071 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000294 BTC.

About ZENZO

ZENZO is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Xevan

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 30th, 2018. ZENZO’s total supply is 83,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,667,006 coins. The official message board for ZENZO is medium.com/@zenzo_ecosystem. ZENZO’s official Twitter account is @zenzo_ecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ZENZO is https://reddit.com/r/ZENZO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZENZO’s official website is www.zenzo.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZENZO is an all-encompassing ecosystem designed specifically for gamers and game developers. The foundation is the dedicated Proof of Stake gaming blockchain, known as ZENZO Blockchain. The multi-faceted driving force within this network is the ZENZO Coin, known as ZNZ. “

Buying and Selling ZENZO

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZENZO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZENZO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZENZO using one of the exchanges listed above.

