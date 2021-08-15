ZEON (ZEON) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $383,995.00

ZEON (CURRENCY:ZEON) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 15th. One ZEON coin can now be purchased for $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ZEON has traded 23.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. ZEON has a market cap of $90.22 million and approximately $383,995.00 worth of ZEON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.29 or 0.00058344 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002138 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003103 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.41 or 0.00015833 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002141 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $403.01 or 0.00861599 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.69 or 0.00108380 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.86 or 0.00044592 BTC.

About ZEON

ZEON (ZEON) is a coin. Its launch date was February 26th, 2019. ZEON’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,529,103,436 coins. The official website for ZEON is zeon.network . ZEON’s official Twitter account is @zeon_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ZEON is medium.com/zeon-network

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeon Network is a blockchain-based platform providing decentralized financial services, minimizing complexity and user's risk, insurance services on the blockchain. ZEON has an intrinsic token called ZEON (ERC20). ZEONs give platform usage rights to the users in terms of using it to pay for transaction processing or run smart contracts, set up of process of safe participation in other projects, financial and insurance services. “

Buying and Selling ZEON

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZEON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZEON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZEON using one of the exchanges listed above.

