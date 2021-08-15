Zero Utility Token Trading Up 14.4% Over Last 7 Days (ZUT)

Zero Utility Token (CURRENCY:ZUT) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. One Zero Utility Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $1,062.54 or 0.02231391 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Zero Utility Token has traded 14.4% higher against the US dollar. Zero Utility Token has a market cap of $1.03 million and $1,097.00 worth of Zero Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.18 or 0.00059186 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002100 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003092 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00015581 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002102 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $411.93 or 0.00865076 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $51.65 or 0.00108473 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.14 or 0.00044391 BTC.

Zero Utility Token Coin Profile

ZUT is a coin. Its launch date was September 16th, 2020. Zero Utility Token’s total supply is 969 coins. Zero Utility Token’s official website is www.zeroutility.io . Zero Utility Token’s official Twitter account is @UtilityZero and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zero Utility Token ($ZUT) is a token run by the community, for the community. The token exists as an incentive for the community to build products that fulfil utility gaps within the DeFi space and directly support Zero Utility's token. There are no dev funds or liquidity pool keys. “

Buying and Selling Zero Utility Token

