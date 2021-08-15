Zero (ZER) One Day Trading Volume Tops $23,627.00

Zero (CURRENCY:ZER) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 15th. Zero has a market capitalization of $977,146.43 and approximately $23,627.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zero coin can now be purchased for $0.0943 or 0.00000200 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Zero has traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $154.47 or 0.00328200 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $70.68 or 0.00150167 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.62 or 0.00154307 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00008955 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0813 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 816.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002579 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000426 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Zero Coin Profile

Zero (ZER) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 10,358,240 coins. The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Zero is zerocurrency.io . Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Zero is medium.com/@zerocurrency

According to CryptoCompare, “Zero is fork of Zcash (Zcash is fork of Bitcoin). It has the security of Bitcoin, the privacy of Zcash and few other improvements. Zero includes the best privacy and anonymity technology available today. The coin has no founders reward, no premine, no slow start and no block reward halving. The developers have also abandoned idea of mining on mobile devices and made the mining parameters harder. “

Zero Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

