Zerogoki USD Price Up 14.1% Over Last Week (zUSD)

Zerogoki USD (CURRENCY:zUSD) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 15th. One Zerogoki USD coin can now be bought for $0.94 or 0.00002033 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Zerogoki USD has a market capitalization of $3.06 million and approximately $56,821.00 worth of Zerogoki USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Zerogoki USD has traded up 14.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002172 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.52 or 0.00057582 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003074 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00015471 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002174 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $398.90 or 0.00866170 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48.21 or 0.00104686 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.18 or 0.00043829 BTC.

About Zerogoki USD

Zerogoki USD (zUSD) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 11th, 2019. Zerogoki USD’s total supply is 3,272,157 coins. Zerogoki USD’s official Twitter account is @GMOTrust

According to CryptoCompare, “ZUSD anchors its value to the price of the US Dollar. Redeemable and pegged 1-to-1 with fiat currency to virtually eliminate volatility, while still benefiting from the advantages of cryptocurrency, such as high-speed transactions and low costs, especially for cross-border payments. “

Zerogoki USD Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zerogoki USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zerogoki USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zerogoki USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

