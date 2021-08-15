Zerogoki USD Trading 4.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days (zUSD)

Zerogoki USD (CURRENCY:zUSD) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. Zerogoki USD has a total market cap of $3.03 million and $67,405.00 worth of Zerogoki USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Zerogoki USD has traded 4.3% lower against the dollar. One Zerogoki USD coin can now be purchased for about $0.92 or 0.00001923 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.04 or 0.00058804 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002097 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003096 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00015523 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002099 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $414.61 or 0.00869431 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.46 or 0.00107912 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.12 or 0.00044281 BTC.

Zerogoki USD Coin Profile

ZUSD is a coin. It was first traded on December 11th, 2019. Zerogoki USD’s total supply is 3,308,204 coins. Zerogoki USD’s official Twitter account is @GMOTrust

According to CryptoCompare, “ZUSD anchors its value to the price of the US Dollar. Redeemable and pegged 1-to-1 with fiat currency to virtually eliminate volatility, while still benefiting from the advantages of cryptocurrency, such as high-speed transactions and low costs, especially for cross-border payments. “

Zerogoki USD Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zerogoki USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zerogoki USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zerogoki USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

