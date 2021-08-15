ZeroSwap 1-Day Volume Tops $1.70 Million (ZEE)

ZeroSwap (CURRENCY:ZEE) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 15th. During the last week, ZeroSwap has traded up 27.5% against the US dollar. One ZeroSwap coin can currently be purchased for $0.27 or 0.00000584 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ZeroSwap has a total market capitalization of $13.92 million and $1.70 million worth of ZeroSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002170 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.23 or 0.00056897 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003078 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00015304 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002171 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $400.35 or 0.00868393 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.09 or 0.00104310 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.35 or 0.00044139 BTC.

ZeroSwap Profile

ZeroSwap is a coin. ZeroSwap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 51,751,060 coins. ZeroSwap’s official Twitter account is @ZeroSwapLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ZeroSwap is zeroswap.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ZeroSwap.io is a Multi-Chain, Zero-fee, On-chain Trading protocol with Liquidity Mining, DeFi Token Offering, and DEX Aggregation. The protocol will reward users every time they make an on-chain trade and provide liquidity to existing DEXes. All transactions would be Gasless with Zero Trade Fee. “

Buying and Selling ZeroSwap

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZeroSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZeroSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZeroSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

