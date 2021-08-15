Zeusshield (ZSC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $299,214.99

Zeusshield (CURRENCY:ZSC) traded up 7.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. Zeusshield has a total market capitalization of $299,214.99 and approximately $7,409.00 worth of Zeusshield was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zeusshield coin can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Zeusshield has traded 17.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.04 or 0.00058804 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002097 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003096 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00015523 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002099 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $414.61 or 0.00869431 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $51.46 or 0.00107912 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.12 or 0.00044281 BTC.

Zeusshield Profile

Zeusshield (CRYPTO:ZSC) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 9th, 2017. Zeusshield’s total supply is 5,642,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,169,566,883 coins. Zeusshield’s official Twitter account is @zeusshield and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zeusshield’s official website is zsc.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeusshield is a platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to provide insurance services aiming to have a different business model compared to the traditional model used by insurance companies. Zeusshield Coin (ZSC) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to establish an insurance capital pool, in order to, improve the cash flows from insurance contracts. “

Buying and Selling Zeusshield

