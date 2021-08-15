Ziegler Capital Management LLC Acquires New Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 9,662 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,061,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 179,785 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $9,169,000 after acquiring an additional 21,392 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 733.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 313,221 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $15,974,000 after acquiring an additional 275,622 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 221,210 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $12,058,000 after acquiring an additional 43,334 shares during the period. Xcel Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 80,482 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $4,387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,425 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.51, for a total value of $328,315.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UBER opened at $42.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $79.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.85 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.56. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.48 and a twelve month high of $64.05.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $1.11. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 34.45% and a negative return on equity of 42.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 75.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.02) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

UBER has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Nomura started coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.28.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

