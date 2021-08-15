Ziegler Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 20,928 Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 20,928 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,763,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,701,114 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,501,723,000 after acquiring an additional 236,899 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,928,514 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $375,846,000 after acquiring an additional 42,307 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,924,828 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $375,373,000 after acquiring an additional 407,180 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,359,614 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $301,158,000 after acquiring an additional 628,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,349,270 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $300,718,000 after acquiring an additional 146,264 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group raised Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $135.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Mizuho raised their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.89.

Shares of DGX opened at $148.22 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $135.82. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $104.10 and a fifty-two week high of $150.34. The stock has a market cap of $18.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.31. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 32.62% and a net margin of 20.32%. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 11.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 6th. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is presently 22.18%.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 9,493 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.87, for a total transaction of $1,337,278.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 424,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,753,954.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gail R. Wilensky sold 12,222 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.30, for a total value of $1,702,524.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,503 shares of company stock valued at $7,630,451 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

