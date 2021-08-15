Ziegler Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 12.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 123,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,000 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $5,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 172.3% in the first quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.18% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $50.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $206.84 billion, a PE ratio of 14.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.36. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $20.76 and a 1-year high of $51.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.52.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $20.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.69 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 19.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.66) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 145.45%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WFC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $41.50 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price objective (up from $40.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Wells Fargo & Company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.41.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

