Ziegler Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC lowered its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 96,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 96,692 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $3,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IAU. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 610.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,752,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505,643 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 13,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Latitude Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 17,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 2,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. 95.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

NYSEARCA:IAU opened at $33.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.36. iShares Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $31.94 and a 1-year high of $38.48.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Recommended Story: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.