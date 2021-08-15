Ziegler Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC lowered its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,337 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,942 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Southern were worth $2,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Southern during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in The Southern during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in The Southern by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in The Southern during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in The Southern during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. 59.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Southern alerts:

NYSE:SO opened at $65.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $63.05. The company has a market cap of $69.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.45. The Southern Company has a 1-year low of $51.22 and a 1-year high of $66.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. The Southern had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 14.47%. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. The Southern’s payout ratio is currently 81.23%.

In other The Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total value of $160,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 91,651 shares in the company, valued at $5,877,578.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.34, for a total value of $112,595.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,250 shares of company stock valued at $725,190 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SO. KeyCorp lifted their target price on The Southern from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Argus lifted their price target on The Southern from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on The Southern from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.85.

About The Southern

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

Further Reading: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for The Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.