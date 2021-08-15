Ziegler Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 80.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 32,813 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $5,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Connolly Sarah T. grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Connolly Sarah T. now owns 12,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,730,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 2,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 17,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,199,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 2,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 8,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,123,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. 74.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Waste Management from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Waste Management from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Waste Management from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $146.70 price target (down from $147.00) on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Waste Management from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.06.

Waste Management stock opened at $150.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $143.44. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.11 and a 12 month high of $151.15. The company has a market capitalization of $63.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.82.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.09. Waste Management had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 9.69%. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 13,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $2,041,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John C. Pope sold 211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.90, for a total value of $30,784.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 54,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,016,183.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 179,926 shares of company stock valued at $25,654,989 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

