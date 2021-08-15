Ziegler Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) by 678.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,796 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,299 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Monarch Casino & Resort worth $6,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 21,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 29,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. 66.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist raised their price objective on Monarch Casino & Resort from $70.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Monarch Casino & Resort from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Monarch Casino & Resort from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.

In related news, COO David-Jacques Farahi sold 29,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total transaction of $2,106,621.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 92,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,533,787.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 26.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MCRI opened at $65.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $65.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.19 and a 1 year high of $76.00. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.02 and a beta of 1.77.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.27. Monarch Casino & Resort had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 17.98%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monarch Casino & Resort Company Profile

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel & casino facility in Reno, Nevada and the Monarch Black Hawk Casino in Black Hawk, Colorado. The Atlantis features casino space; guest rooms; food outlets; espresso and pastry bars; health spa and salon; retail outlets offering clothing and traditional gift shop merchandise; family entertainment centre; banquet, convention and meeting room space.

