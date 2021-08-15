Ziegler Capital Management LLC Has $2.82 Million Stock Position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 88.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,772 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $2,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,915,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,864,827,000 after purchasing an additional 89,074 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,378,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,392,000 after acquiring an additional 102,011 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,903,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,633,000 after acquiring an additional 339,278 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,838,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,888,000 after acquiring an additional 416,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,747,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,833,000 after acquiring an additional 28,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MKC opened at $86.68 on Friday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a one year low of $82.03 and a one year high of $105.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $23.17 billion, a PE ratio of 31.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.48.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 9th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is 48.06%.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Friday, July 2nd.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers rice, spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

