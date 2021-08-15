Ziegler Capital Management LLC Has $3.18 Million Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,978 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $3,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wsfs Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 1.9% during the first quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 3,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Leisure Capital Management grew its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 0.4% during the first quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 18,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY grew its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 4.5% during the first quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 1.8% during the first quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 0.3% during the first quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 25,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,473,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total transaction of $417,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 22,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.75, for a total transaction of $3,189,606.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 483,051 shares of company stock worth $68,540,205 over the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:PG opened at $143.64 on Friday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $121.54 and a one year high of $146.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $351.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $137.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.70.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 31.34%. The firm had revenue of $18.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be issued a $0.8698 dividend. This is an increase from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 61.48%.

PG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $163.00 price objective for the company. Truist lifted their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.58.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

