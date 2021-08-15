Ziegler Capital Management LLC Has $3.48 Million Stake in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) by 9.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,795 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $3,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 9.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,352,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,152,812,000 after purchasing an additional 2,335,739 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 46.9% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,689,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,168 shares during the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the first quarter valued at $38,505,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the first quarter valued at about $25,234,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 39.6% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,140,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,045,000 after acquiring an additional 607,012 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.10, for a total value of $1,102,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael L. Gravelle sold 86,463 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.84, for a total transaction of $4,049,926.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 330,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,503,009.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 322,054 shares of company stock valued at $14,970,351 in the last three months. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

FNF opened at $49.06 on Friday. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.82 and a twelve month high of $49.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $14.00 billion, a PE ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.38.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.67. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 25.33%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Financial declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, August 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $25.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 0.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. This is a boost from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 26.97%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

About Fidelity National Financial

Fidelity National Financial, Inc is engaged in the provision of title insurance and transaction services to real estate and mortgage industries. Its services include title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products; and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries.

