Ziegler Capital Management LLC Has $4.18 Million Stock Position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 23.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,988 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,342 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $4,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 135.7% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 165 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 258 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials stock opened at $189.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Vulcan Materials has a fifty-two week low of $119.28 and a fifty-two week high of $194.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $176.42. The company has a market cap of $25.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.92 and a beta of 0.58.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.08). Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is currently 31.62%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on VMC shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $186.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $207.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $181.31.

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregate primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

