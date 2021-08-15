Ziegler Capital Management LLC Has $4.28 Million Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 81.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,427 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 24,609 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $4,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIS. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 25.8% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,783 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the first quarter valued at $70,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 953.9% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 9.2% in the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 5,444 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $765,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Management Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the first quarter valued at about $275,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FIS. TheStreet raised shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $194.00 to $178.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $169.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Truist Securities cut shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.94.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 17,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.95, for a total transaction of $2,580,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,725,784.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein bought 2,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $134.05 per share, with a total value of $297,859.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FIS opened at $134.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 957.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.84. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.17 and a 12 month high of $156.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.23.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 0.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

