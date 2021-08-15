Ziegler Capital Management LLC Has $4.75 Million Stock Position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,364 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $4,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 61,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,473,000 after purchasing an additional 5,180 shares during the last quarter. Invst LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 43.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 8,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 2,582 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 439,292 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,703,000 after buying an additional 12,452 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 109,967 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,432,000 after buying an additional 15,230 shares during the period. Finally, Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NRG Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $205,000. Institutional investors own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NRG shares. Seaport Global Securities upped their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, June 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of NRG Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.17.

Shares of NRG Energy stock opened at $43.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.74. NRG Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.22 and a fifty-two week high of $44.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.06. The company has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.64, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 0.87.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $4.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $1.71. NRG Energy had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 37.01%. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 134.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 54.17%.

In other news, SVP David Callen sold 13,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total value of $533,064.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,622,799.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.6 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers.

