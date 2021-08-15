Ziegler Capital Management LLC Invests $4.64 Million in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 22,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,639,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in Sprout Social by 3.3% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Sprout Social by 1.0% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 29,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Sprout Social by 1.7% in the first quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 32,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in Sprout Social by 49.0% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EAM Investors LLC lifted its stake in Sprout Social by 2.5% during the first quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 26,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Sprout Social alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on SPT shares. Barclays upped their price target on Sprout Social from $77.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Sprout Social from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Sprout Social from $86.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sprout Social from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Sprout Social in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.60.

In other Sprout Social news, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $977,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.27, for a total value of $315,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 203,983 shares of company stock worth $16,609,293 in the last three months. 14.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sprout Social stock opened at $102.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -196.48 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $90.08. Sprout Social, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.22 and a twelve month high of $112.09.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sprout Social

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

Further Reading: What causes a stock to be most active?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprout Social Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprout Social and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.