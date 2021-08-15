Ziegler Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,190 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $2,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 18.5% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 3,670 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 146.0% during the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 115,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,016,000 after acquiring an additional 68,540 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 2.1% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,617,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,024,000 after acquiring an additional 54,943 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 7.8% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 409,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,851,000 after purchasing an additional 29,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the first quarter worth approximately $5,114,000. 75.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CAH stock opened at $51.70 on Friday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.65 and a 12 month high of $62.96. The company has a market cap of $15.00 billion, a PE ratio of 24.98, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.99.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $42.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.25 billion. Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 93.70% and a net margin of 0.38%. Cardinal Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a $0.491 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is currently 35.19%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CAH shares. Bank of America cut shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Cardinal Health from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $64.00 price target (down previously from $66.00) on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.33.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

