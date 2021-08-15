Ziegler Capital Management LLC Makes New $3.27 Million Investment in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 100,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,270,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IPG. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 699.0% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

Get The Interpublic Group of Companies alerts:

In related news, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total value of $7,054,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Guilfoile sold 12,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total transaction of $403,908.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IPG stock opened at $37.52 on Friday. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.92 and a 12 month high of $37.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.28. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 34.27%. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.43%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IPG shares. Macquarie upped their target price on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Bank of America raised shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.27.

About The Interpublic Group of Companies

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of advertising and marketing services. The firm specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agency Network (IAN) and Constituency Management Group (CMG).

Read More: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.