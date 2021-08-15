Ziegler Capital Management LLC Purchases 9,400 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,142 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 9,400 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $4,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its holdings in Intel by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 18,666 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in Intel by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 715,940 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $40,193,000 after purchasing an additional 26,939 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Intel by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 342,154 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $19,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 775,499 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $43,537,000 after purchasing an additional 6,344 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,361 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763 shares during the period. 60.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $171,216.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,956,125.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on INTC shares. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $86.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Intel from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, restated a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.81.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $53.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $217.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $43.61 and a 1 year high of $68.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.55.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $18.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.80 billion. Intel had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 27.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, August 7th will be paid a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.23%.

Intel Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

