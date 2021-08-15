Ziegler Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) by 22.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,602 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,225 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of Bright Horizons Family Solutions worth $6,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BFAM. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 249.0% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust increased its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 84.5% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. 93.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bright Horizons Family Solutions alerts:

Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock opened at $145.32 on Friday. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $125.95 and a 12 month high of $182.50. The company has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 403.67, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $149.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.14. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 3.85% and a net margin of 1.41%. The company had revenue of $441.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. Bright Horizons Family Solutions’s revenue was up 50.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

BFAM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. upgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $158.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bright Horizons Family Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.88.

In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, General Counsel John Guy Casagrande sold 2,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.87, for a total transaction of $408,254.22. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 9,916 shares in the company, valued at $1,496,026.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Elizabeth J. Boland sold 824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.79, for a total value of $116,010.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 103,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,518,405.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,530 shares of company stock worth $2,423,505. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Profile

Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of child care and early education; dependent care, and workforce education services. It operates through the following segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care Services, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment comprises of traditional center-based child care and early education, preschool, and elementary education.

Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BFAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM).

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.