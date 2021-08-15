Ziegler Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,209 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,853 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bunge were worth $5,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bunge during the 2nd quarter worth $206,000. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Bunge by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 31,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,500,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of Bunge by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in shares of Bunge by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,497,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $117,015,000 after purchasing an additional 229,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Bunge in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,538,000. 76.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BG opened at $79.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Bunge Limited has a fifty-two week low of $43.41 and a fifty-two week high of $92.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.75. The company has a market cap of $11.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 0.65.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $1.01. Bunge had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 28.91%. As a group, analysts expect that Bunge Limited will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.10%.

In other news, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 155,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.53, for a total value of $13,784,121.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $825,719.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 155,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total transaction of $13,859,076.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $830,476.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

BG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Bunge from $104.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Bunge from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Bunge from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Bunge from $72.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Bunge in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Bunge currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.00.

Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment involves in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

