Ziegler Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) by 60.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 151,981 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 232,568 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Clean Energy Fuels worth $3,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coe Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 63.3% in the second quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC now owns 49,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 30.9% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels by 28.1% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 239,054 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after acquiring an additional 52,500 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels by 66.7% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 25,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels by 15.4% in the second quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,242 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 2,833 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CLNE shares. TheStreet cut Clean Energy Fuels from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Clean Energy Fuels in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clean Energy Fuels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Clean Energy Fuels from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

NASDAQ:CLNE opened at $7.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.16. Clean Energy Fuels Corp. has a 52 week low of $2.36 and a 52 week high of $19.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of -17.11 and a beta of 1.89.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Clean Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 1.64% and a negative net margin of 41.02%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Clean Energy Fuels Corp. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Marketing Services S.A. Total sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total value of $4,030,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Marketing Services S.A.S Total sold 32,239 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total value of $258,879.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,123,839 shares of company stock worth $30,931,813. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Clean Energy Fuels Company Profile

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. engages in the provision of natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets in the United States and Canada. It also builds and operates compressed natural gas (CNG) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) vehicle fueling stations; manufacture CNG and LNG equipment and technologies; and deliver more CNG and LNG vehicle fuel.

