Ziegler Capital Management LLC Sells 119,786 Shares of Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) by 61.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,947 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 119,786 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned about 0.21% of Model N worth $6,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Model N by 33.8% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,190,977 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $147,648,000 after buying an additional 1,057,946 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Model N during the first quarter worth $31,610,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Model N by 31.6% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,785,037 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $98,117,000 after buying an additional 669,528 shares in the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Model N by 48.8% during the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,949,762 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $68,690,000 after buying an additional 639,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Model N during the first quarter worth $15,492,000. 88.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Model N alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MODN shares. Craig Hallum raised Model N from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Model N in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Model N in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.20.

Shares of NYSE MODN opened at $33.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.59 and a beta of 0.98. Model N, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.98 and a 12 month high of $48.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.76.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $51.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.86 million. Model N had a negative return on equity of 7.20% and a negative net margin of 14.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Model N, Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Mark Albert Anderson sold 5,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.70, for a total transaction of $180,717.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher Lyon sold 4,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total value of $161,880.03. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 100,988 shares in the company, valued at $3,426,522.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,756 shares of company stock valued at $931,806. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Model N Profile

Model N, Inc engages in the provision of revenue management cloud solutions for the life science and technology industries. Its solutions include two complementary suites of software applications: Revenue Management Enterprise and Revenue Management Intelligence. The Revenue Management Enterprise suite serves as the system of record for and automates the execution of revenue management processes such as pricing, contracting and incentive & rebate management.

Featured Story: How to invest in a bear market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MODN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN).

Receive News & Ratings for Model N Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Model N and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.