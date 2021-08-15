Ziegler Capital Management LLC Sells 12,849 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 84.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,286 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 12,849 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $2,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 19.2% in the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 34,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,032,000 after acquiring an additional 5,565 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 29.4% in the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 62,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,977,000 after acquiring an additional 14,290 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Verisk Analytics in the second quarter valued at about $411,000. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 16.5% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,967 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the period. Finally, Newfound Research LLC lifted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 15.8% in the second quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 477 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. 89.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VRSK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Verisk Analytics from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised their price target on Verisk Analytics from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Verisk Analytics from $209.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Verisk Analytics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.89.

In related news, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 12,807 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.57, for a total value of $2,210,103.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,010 shares in the company, valued at $10,873,635.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 6,371 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.87, for a total value of $1,069,499.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,040,800.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 30,981 shares of company stock valued at $5,320,397 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $191.24 on Friday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $159.79 and a 12-month high of $210.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $180.71. The stock has a market cap of $30.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.47, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.16). Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 25.16% and a return on equity of 33.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.02%.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

