Ziegler Capital Management LLC Sells 18,059 Shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,092 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 18,059 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hess were worth $5,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hess by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,579,360 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,526,956,000 after purchasing an additional 662,329 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in shares of Hess by 10.9% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 9,458,225 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $669,264,000 after buying an additional 926,040 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hess by 3.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,603,783 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $324,889,000 after buying an additional 171,507 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hess by 6.7% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,325,736 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $235,329,000 after buying an additional 209,467 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hess by 254.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,298,368 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $233,393,000 after buying an additional 2,367,733 shares during the period. 79.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HES shares. Citigroup increased their price target on Hess from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Hess from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Hess in a report on Monday, June 14th. Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on Hess in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Hess from $91.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.56.

In other Hess news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 8,198 shares of Hess stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.43, for a total transaction of $733,147.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 139,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,506,338.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO John B. Hess sold 150,000 shares of Hess stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total value of $13,386,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,272,731. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 12.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE HES opened at $69.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $21.66 billion, a PE ratio of -129.52 and a beta of 2.22. Hess Co. has a 12-month low of $34.82 and a 12-month high of $91.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $81.49.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. Hess had a negative return on equity of 1.00% and a negative net margin of 2.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.05) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Hess Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Hess’s payout ratio is -34.13%.

About Hess

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing and Refining. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

