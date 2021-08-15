Ziegler Capital Management LLC Sells 23,423 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 86.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,579 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 23,423 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $6,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in salesforce.com during the first quarter worth $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in salesforce.com during the first quarter worth $31,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in salesforce.com during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in salesforce.com during the second quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 69.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 8,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $1,936,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,668,880. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.87, for a total value of $928,241.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,441,989.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 539,281 shares of company stock valued at $131,273,632. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CRM. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. KGI Securities assumed coverage on salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 target price on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised salesforce.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. salesforce.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.83.

Shares of CRM stock opened at $251.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $243.90. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12-month low of $192.52 and a 12-month high of $284.50. The company has a market capitalization of $232.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.63, a P/E/G ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.09.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 19.88%. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

