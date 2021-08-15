Ziegler Capital Management LLC Sells 2,545 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 86,141 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 2,545 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $4,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Better Money Decisions LLC increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 213.5% during the second quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 790 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 52.4% during the second quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 14,181 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 4,875 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 20.7% during the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 214,446 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $11,282,000 after acquiring an additional 36,804 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 5.9% in the second quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 12,792 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.4% in the second quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,488 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.73% of the company’s stock.

WBA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Securities reduced their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Mizuho upped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.83.

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $49.29 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.39. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.36 and a 12 month high of $57.05. The company has a market capitalization of $42.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.21. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 20.79% and a net margin of 1.66%. The company had revenue of $34.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $0.477 dividend. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. This is a positive change from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.45%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

