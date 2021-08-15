Ziegler Capital Management LLC Sells 26,590 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 98.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 26,590 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 56.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,401,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,507,462,000 after buying an additional 7,391,200 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,712,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,924,988,000 after buying an additional 645,177 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10.0% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,238,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,157,409,000 after buying an additional 476,738 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,561,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $786,804,000 after buying an additional 124,201 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,646,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $584,700,000 after buying an additional 261,160 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM opened at $221.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $224.61. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $142.09 and a fifty-two week high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

