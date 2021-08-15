Ziegler Capital Management LLC Sells 28,870 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 87.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,870 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $6,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 7.1% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,823,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,806,882,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178,470 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 2.2% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 11,587,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,824,815,000 after acquiring an additional 244,701 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 10.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,062,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,584,612,000 after buying an additional 912,551 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 0.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,585,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,191,202,000 after buying an additional 55,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 4.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,817,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,216,000 after buying an additional 228,477 shares in the last quarter. 90.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 22,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.18, for a total value of $4,471,591.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Zoetis from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Citigroup boosted their target price on Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays boosted their target price on Zoetis from $208.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on Zoetis from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.58.

Shares of ZTS stock opened at $201.48 on Friday. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $141.41 and a 1 year high of $207.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 3.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $193.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.31, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.65.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.11. Zoetis had a return on equity of 55.11% and a net margin of 25.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 25.97%.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

