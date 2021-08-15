Ziegler Capital Management LLC Sells 38,401 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,681 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 38,401 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $5,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in General Motors by 5.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,423,763 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,112,764,000 after acquiring an additional 949,040 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in General Motors by 0.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,394,184 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $827,218,000 after acquiring an additional 84,386 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in General Motors by 73.0% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,135,664 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $697,315,000 after acquiring an additional 5,119,027 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in General Motors by 31.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,732,480 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $674,148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,820,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in General Motors by 3.5% in the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 9,314,452 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $535,208,000 after acquiring an additional 315,057 shares in the last quarter. 76.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on GM shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of General Motors from $68.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.41.

Shares of GM stock opened at $53.65 on Friday. General Motors has a 52-week low of $27.15 and a 52-week high of $64.30. The firm has a market cap of $77.88 billion, a PE ratio of 6.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.82.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.66 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.50) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

In other General Motors news, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total transaction of $384,060.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 122,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,816,453.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Matthew Tsien sold 16,989 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.95, for a total transaction of $1,086,446.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,293,013.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 215,975 shares of company stock valued at $13,595,817 in the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

