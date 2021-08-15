Ziegler Capital Management LLC Sells 40,717 Shares of ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) by 62.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,255 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 40,717 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned about 0.09% of ESCO Technologies worth $5,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 2,028.6% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of ESCO Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in shares of ESCO Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ESCO Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Commerce Bank bought a new stake in shares of ESCO Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Institutional investors own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ESE opened at $89.82 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $92.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 99.80 and a beta of 1.04. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.30 and a 12-month high of $115.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $181.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.31 million. ESCO Technologies had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.59%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ESCO Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

ESCO Technologies Profile

ESCO Technologies, Inc is a producer of engineered products and systems, which engages in the provision of utility, industrial, aerospace, and commercial applications. It operates through the Filtration/Fluid Flow, RF Shielding and Test, Utility Solutions Group (USG), and Technical Packaging segments.

