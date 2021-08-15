Ziegler Capital Management LLC Sells 4,525 Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,719 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 4,525 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in V.F. were worth $3,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in V.F. by 198.1% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 319 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in V.F. by 66.9% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 409 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in V.F. by 110.7% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 415 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in V.F. during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in V.F. during the first quarter worth about $36,000. 92.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on VFC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of V.F. from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of V.F. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. TheStreet raised shares of V.F. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of V.F. from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of V.F. from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.38.

In other V.F. news, Director Clarence Otis, Jr. sold 13,449 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total transaction of $1,070,002.44. Also, Director Veronica Wu sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total value of $40,785.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,663 shares in the company, valued at $298,790.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VFC opened at $80.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.20, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $81.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.09. V.F. Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.48 and a fifty-two week high of $90.79.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. V.F. had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 26.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.57) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that V.F. Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 149.62%.

About V.F.

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

