Ziegler Capital Management LLC Sells 46,935 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 65.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 46,935 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $2,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFS. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 121.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,797,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,595,619,000 after acquiring an additional 9,226,724 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 9,019.0% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 3,191,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,600,000 after buying an additional 3,156,664 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,327,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,930,889,000 after buying an additional 807,307 shares during the last quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services during the first quarter worth $61,976,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 22.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,105,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $295,018,000 after buying an additional 569,192 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

DFS stock opened at $135.38 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $123.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Discover Financial Services has a 12 month low of $48.92 and a 12 month high of $135.69. The company has a market capitalization of $40.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.83.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $1.87. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 36.50% and a return on equity of 46.03%. Discover Financial Services’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.20) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 16.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Discover Financial Services declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, July 21st that permits the company to repurchase $2.40 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This is an increase from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.89%.

In related news, Director Mary K. Bush sold 3,824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.21, for a total value of $471,155.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 53,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,575,224.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 15,000 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $1,905,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,977 shares in the company, valued at $7,744,079. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,624 shares of company stock worth $2,477,843 over the last ninety days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DFS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $118.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $101.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.41.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts, checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

