Ziegler Capital Management LLC Sells 5,687 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,687 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $2,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in Iron Mountain by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management lifted its position in Iron Mountain by 58.3% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in Iron Mountain in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Iron Mountain in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Iron Mountain by 661.4% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Iron Mountain from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.75.

In related news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 1,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total value of $67,418.78. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,282,671.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Deborah Marson sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.13, for a total value of $27,678.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,958 shares of company stock valued at $1,495,914. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of IRM stock opened at $46.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.63. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $24.85 and a fifty-two week high of $47.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.25. The company has a market capitalization of $13.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.78.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 14.11% and a return on equity of 51.54%. Iron Mountain’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.618 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.36%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.46%.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

