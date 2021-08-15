Ziegler Capital Management LLC Sells 5,818 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,818 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $3,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Johnson Controls International during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Johnson Controls International during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 813.7% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 86.0% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JCI opened at $72.82 on Friday. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12 month low of $39.79 and a 12 month high of $73.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.25.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 7.79%. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. Johnson Controls International’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is currently 48.21%.

In other news, CEO George Oliver sold 176,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total transaction of $12,049,320.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP John Donofrio sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total value of $2,633,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,244 shares in the company, valued at $2,188,452.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 393,508 shares of company stock valued at $26,411,916 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. HSBC lifted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays upgraded Johnson Controls International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.00.

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

