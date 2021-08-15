Ziegler Capital Management LLC Sells 8,684 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 83.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,695 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 8,684 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $6,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ALGN. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Align Technology during the fourth quarter worth $86,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in Align Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $849,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Align Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Veriti Management LLC increased its holdings in Align Technology by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in Align Technology by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 18,234 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,874,000 after buying an additional 3,687 shares during the period. 77.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ALGN. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $683.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Align Technology from $715.00 to $732.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Stephens raised shares of Align Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $600.00 to $700.00 in a report on Friday, July 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Align Technology from $735.00 to $775.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Align Technology from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $680.71.

Shares of NASDAQ ALGN opened at $691.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $633.96. The firm has a market cap of $54.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.69. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $289.52 and a 12-month high of $714.15.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.91. Align Technology had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 21.42%. On average, analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

In other Align Technology news, SVP Julie Ann Coletti sold 782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $710.00, for a total transaction of $555,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Warren S. Thaler sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $701.90, for a total transaction of $3,509,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,049 shares of company stock worth $22,138,280. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

