Ziegler Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 30,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,140,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of Franklin Electric at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Franklin Electric during the 4th quarter worth $46,402,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Franklin Electric by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,290,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $575,511,000 after buying an additional 340,714 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in Franklin Electric by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,578,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $203,577,000 after buying an additional 218,169 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Franklin Electric by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 655,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,769,000 after buying an additional 184,162 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin Electric during the 1st quarter worth $6,975,000. 74.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 400 shares of Franklin Electric stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $33,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John J. Haines sold 3,000 shares of Franklin Electric stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.32, for a total transaction of $246,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,460,015.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,182,420 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

FELE opened at $82.95 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $80.83. The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.52 and a beta of 0.98. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.90 and a 1-year high of $87.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $437.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.23 million. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The company’s revenue was up 41.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 4th. Franklin Electric’s payout ratio is currently 32.11%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

Franklin Electric Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of water and fuel pumping systems. It operates through the following business segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment designs, manufactures, and sells water pumping systems, submersible motors, pumps, electronic controls, and related parts and equipment.

