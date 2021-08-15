Ziegler Capital Management LLC Takes Position in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 40,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,434,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OneMain in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of OneMain by 73.4% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of OneMain in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in OneMain in the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in OneMain by 38.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.42% of the company’s stock.

Get OneMain alerts:

In other OneMain news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 10,925,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.36, for a total value of $637,583,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Douglas H. Shulman purchased 4,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $58.14 per share, for a total transaction of $250,583.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 241,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,014,530.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE OMF opened at $57.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a PE ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 2.03. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.34 and a 12-month high of $63.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.78.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $708.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $965.28 million. OneMain had a return on equity of 44.15% and a net margin of 29.54%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 10.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. OneMain’s payout ratio is currently 46.13%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on OMF shares. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of OneMain in a research report on Monday, April 26th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on OneMain from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on OneMain from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on OneMain from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded OneMain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.45.

About OneMain

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or are unsecured. The company also offers credit insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

Recommended Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF).

Receive News & Ratings for OneMain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneMain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.