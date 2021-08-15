Ziegler Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,000 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,719,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Tesla in the third quarter worth approximately $258,000. Secure Asset Management LLC grew its position in Tesla by 39.5% in the first quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 410 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its position in Tesla by 13.8% in the first quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 165 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI purchased a new position in Tesla in the first quarter worth approximately $580,000. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC grew its position in Tesla by 15.1% in the first quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $905,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.26% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $717.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $710.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 373.53, a PEG ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $660.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $325.33 and a 12 month high of $900.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.93. Tesla had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 5.21%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.17, for a total transaction of $930,255.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,164,014.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.84, for a total value of $1,065,753.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,705,154.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 56,675 shares of company stock worth $38,960,554. Corporate insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TSLA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Tesla from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $900.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $800.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Tesla in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, KGI Securities started coverage on Tesla in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $855.00 price target on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $581.89.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

