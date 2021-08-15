Zijin Mining Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ZIJMY) Short Interest Down 60.0% in July

Zijin Mining Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ZIJMY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 60.0% from the July 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of ZIJMY opened at $30.52 on Friday. Zijin Mining Group has a 1 year low of $12.64 and a 1 year high of $38.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.88.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Zijin Mining Group in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Zijin Mining Group Company Limited engages in prospecting, exploration, and mining mineral resources in Mainland China. It primarily produces gold bullion; gold, copper, zinc, tungsten, lead, and iron ore concentrates; and copper cathodes, zinc bullion, sulphuric acid, copperplate, silver, iron, etc., as well as molybdenum, cobalt, tin, coal, platinum, and palladium.

